Boosting connectivity to Noida airport, firefighting infra focus in GNIDA Budget

A 15 km long road to connect Greater Noida to Ganga Expressway and a six-lane elevated road parallel to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), a 1,506-km, electrified railway line dedicated connecting Maharashtra to Dadri in Uttar Pradesh — Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority’s (GNIDA) nod to these two projects to boost connectivity to the Noida International Airport and neighbouring cities were among the key highlights as the nodal agency approved the 2026-27 Budget on Saturday. In the Rs 6,048 crore Budget, GNIDA has also allocated Rs 1.8 crore for UP Roadways to deploy 15 electric buses for an initial six months after the airport begins operating commercial flights from June 15.

Explaining the significance of a connecting road to Ganga Expressway, an official said, “A 15 km long road will be constructed to connect a 105 m stretch in Greater Noida to the Ganga Expressway. This will reduce the travel time of people headed from Noida and Greater Noida to Ganga Expressway entry point from around 1 hour 35 minutes to 30-45 minutes.”

The official also added that the six-lane road, once constructed, will ensure easy transit of goods to the cargo terminal of the Noida International Airport.

While the airport is expected to serve lakhs of passengers from Delhi-NCR and Western UP, commute and last-mile connectivity have been among key concerns. Officials said that 15 EV buses will cover busy areas such as Pari Chowk, Char Murti Chowk and Surajpur in Greater Noida.

In its Budget, the nodal agency has also highlighted that it will commission a study to IIT Delhi to recommend solutions for easing traffic congestion at Pari Chowk, Knowledge Park, Expo Mart, P-3 roundabout and surrounding areas. “Pari Chowk is one of the busiest intersections of Greater Noida. Thousands of vehicles pass through the area daily. Solving the traffic problem here is the first priority of the authority,” said another official.

In another important allocation, the nodal agency, responsible for development of Greater Noida City, has said that two hydraulic platforms of 102 meters to tackle fire incidents in high-rises will be purchased for Rs 100 crore.

This comes after a massive fire at Gaur Green Avenue in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram earlier this week gutted several flats worth over Rs 3 crore and lapses were flagged in the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, the authority has also put up new allotment rates of assets for the financial year with an increase of 3.58% for all types of properties. Allotment rates refer to the prices set by the authority for giving land or property (plots, flats, commercial spaces) to individuals or organisations. “This increase has been made on the basis of the cost inflation index. Land will be allotted to government and semi-government departments at prevailing residential rates,” said GNIDA CEO Ravi Kumar N G.

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In the past few years, he said, investors have shown a greater inclination towards the industrial area. “The authority is continuously making efforts to provide land to investors. In the 2026–27 Budget, an increased emphasis is being given on land acquisition and infrastructure,” the GNIDA CEO said.

This time, he added, a target has been set to spend about Rs 1,150 crore on land acquisition.

Further, a three-month one time settlement scheme has been approved, allowing defaulters who have not paid water bills to clear dues with up to 40% interest waiver till June 30, 30% till July 31, and 20% till August 31, said officials.