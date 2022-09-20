Books on spirituality to Mossad — what NIA found at gangster Neeraj Bawana’s house

“Tasks for two months: Have to give Rs 5 lakh monthly to jailed gangster Sunil alias Tillu Tajapuriya, Rs 2 lakh to another jailed gangster Naveen Bali, and Rs 50,000 monthly to an associate, who jumped his parole; can recover Rs 30 crore from a property dispute of a Model Town-based land worth around Rs 100 crore; have to recover Rs 10 crore from another property and investment in shell company.”

These are some of the details mentioned in one of diaries that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) recovered from the house of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana after they launched search operations at over 50 locations across the country on September 12 in connection with cases involving Punjab gangs and their nexus with terror groups.

Hours before a raid was conducted by the NIA, a raid was also conducted by the Outer-North district police and they lodged an FIR under Section 25 of the Arms Act after they recovered four country-made pistols along with 79 live cartridges and two magazines. Police also recovered two cars – one bullet-proof Scorpio and MG Hector.

Sources said the NIA had registered an FIR against all the gangsters, and the raids last week were in connection with two FIRs it took over from Delhi Police in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder and gangs associated with it.

The Delhi Police had earlier invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in these cases. The UAPA was invoked against Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Vikram Brar as well as members of their rival gangs – Davinder Bambiha, Kaushal Chaudhary, Neeraj Bawana, Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, Dilpreet and Sukhpreet alias Budha — besides absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda. Delhi Police’s Special Cell received information that members of both gangs were procuring illegal weapons from outside the country to execute targeted killings in Delhi and other states.

Sources said an NIA team has conducted raids after taking local assistance from Delhi Police. “In Neeraj’s house, they conducted searches in all his rooms from where they have seized a number of documents, including some diaries. Apart from documents, they have also found a number of books on spirituality, and books on secret operations of CIA, Mossad,” sources said.

Sharing details of one of the diaries, sources said they mention notes like Rs 5 lakh has to be given to Sunil, some money transactions with Kaushal Chaudhary, and Rs 25,000 to be given to an assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police. In one page, a message was written, saying “always carry a weapon because Deepak Pahal alias Boxer is still out and he can attack”, sources said, adding that several collection amounts from properties were also mentioned.