Book cops who dealt with Unnao rape complaint: Delhi court

A Delhi court Friday held that inaction by three policemen on the 2017 Unnao rape complaint was a punishable offence and directed that charges be framed against them.

The direction came after the CBI submitted to the court that the three officers who dealt with the case, in which former Bangarmau MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted, had failed in their duties.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Kumar said: “In the considered opinion of this court, there is ample material on record which prima facie discloses commission of offence punishable under section 166A (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person) IPC by the accused persons.”

The accused had argued that no case was made out. One of them, Kunwar Bahadur Singh, the former Circle Officer of Safipur in Unnao, had submitted that he was entitled for discharge as he was not responsible for the acts and omissions on the part of the other accused — then Makhi police station SHO D P Shukla and then SI Digvijay Singh.

According to the CBI, Digvijay Singh had prepared an inquiry report into the mother’s complaint calling it “baseless and false”.

The court dismissed Kunwar Bahadur Singh’s plea. It said the charges should be framed against all three on January 6 next year.

The mother of the Unnao rape victim had made the allegation of rape against Sengar on June 4, 2017.

Following the registration of a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act case against Sengar, the CBI had launched an investigation to examine the role of police officials, district administration authorities and hospitals.

The CBI found that these officers “had neither properly enquired nor ensured proper enquiry of the allegations particularly related to the incident of 04.06.2017. Moreover, they had not mentioned about it in their findings in their reports submitted to senior officers/authorities.”

“Accused no. 1 Kunwar Bahadur Singh, the then CO, Safipur; accused no. 2 D.P. Shukla, the then SHO, PS Makhi and accused no. 3 Digvijay Singh, the then SI had not performed their duties as per the statutory mandate mentioned herein above in respect of rape incident of

04.06.2017 even after receipt of the first information of cognizable offence and had failed to record the information being public servant thus they have disobeyed the law and have committed the offence under section 166A of the IPC,” the CBI told the court.