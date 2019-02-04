Book Bank service at IIT-D finds few takers

Less than a quarter of BTech students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, (IIT-D) utilise the university’s Book Bank service, meant to assist students from the economically weaker sections, an internal study has found. The service is being used by less than a third of OBC students in 2017-18, and just about half of SC/ST students.

The case study, conducted by IIT-D Assistant Librarian Vanita Khanchandani and two former interns Mushtaq Ahmad and Monika Jain, was published in the August 2018 issue of the SRELS Journal of Information Management. It used the LibSys software database to arrive at the results.

“Less than a quarter of the students utilised the Book Bank service; only a third of all books available in the Book Bank were borrowed. Even though the service has been aimed at assisting students belonging to the economically weaker sections, just about half of the SC/ST students and less than a third of OBC students utilised the service. The service seems to be used mostly by students in the first year, and the usage dropped significantly as students moved to higher classes,” the study has found.

Explained Who it caters to IIT’s Book Bank collection comprises 4,300 textbooks. Through the service, a student can borrow up to six books in a semester, free of cost. While it is mainly to help SC/ST/OBC students, the books are also available to general category students on a first-cum-first-serve basis.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Khanchandani said, “One of the basic reasons for this is that despite marketing and publicising the scheme, many students are unaware of it. The arrival of e-books also meant that students don’t feel the need for physical copies. Thirdly, the students’ course keeps changing every semester, and the book bank is not updated with new books, so that creates a gap.”

The study found that of the 2,619 undergraduate students, only 642 (24.51%) students utilised the service during the first semester of the academic year, and most students borrowed two or three books maximum. Of the 4,300 books at the bank, only 1,704 books were issued to different categories of students. Of these, 50.82% books were issued by SC/ST students, 29.16% issued by OBC students and around 20% issued by general category students.

“Surprisingly, the number of students utilising the service drops significantly as students move to higher classes, suggesting that senior students do not find the service very useful. The usage also varies with the branch of engineering the student is studying,” the study found.

So while in the first year, an average of 52.33% students across categories were using the Book Bank, the number dropped to 3.58% by the fourth year.

Similarly, it was found that more books were issued for Civil, Chemical and Mechanical Engineering as compared to Maths, Physics and Chemistry.