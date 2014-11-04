Bonhomie marks peaceful Muharram in Delhi

Shiite Muslims beat their chests during a procession to mark Ashoura in New Delhi, India, Tuesday. (Source: PTI photo)

Muharram was observed peacefully in the national capital today amid tight security and sensitive areas like East Delhi’s Trilokpuri and Outer Delhi’s Bawana, which witnessed violence recently, bristled in bonhomie.

No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the city.

In Trilokpuri, which had seen violent clashes between two communities in the last fortnight, Hindu volunteers lead the Muharram processions and also provided refreshments to their Muslim brothers along the route.

In a bid to restore peace and harmony in the area, 30 Hindu volunteers lead six Muharram processions originating from Block 27 and 37 of the area. Hindus also set up stalls providing sharbat and drinking water. The route of the procession was heavily guarded while drones patrolled the skies.

In Bawana, which had been on the boil since Sunday’s ‘Mahapanchayat’, the processions remained confined to the boundaries of the J J Colony, breaking a decades-old tradition when they used to start from the JJ cluster and circle the Bawana township before returning to the point from where they started.

In both the areas, the observance remained subdued as neither the Muslims inflicted injuries on themselves as part of mourning nor was there any akhara shows involving youth performing stunts with combat weapons and fire.

Delhi Police Commando teams were deployed along with local police, while Special Branch (Intelligence) was in touch with people of both the communities to avoid spread of rumours in sensitive areas.

Processions started in the morning from Shia Jama Masjid, Kashmere Gate, Chabi Ganj, Chhota Bazar, Bara Bazar which ended at Panja Sharif, the oldest Karbala in the city located at Kashmere Gate, in the evening. Tazias from Okhla, Nizamuddin and Mehrauli directly reached Karbala in Jor Bagh in south Delhi.

These processions passed through entire Old Delhi region and make their way through major zones and stretches that include the Paharganj bridge, Ajmeri Gate (including the road near the New Delhi Railway Station), Chelmsford Road, Connaught Place, Parliament Street, Red Cross Road, Tughlak Road, Aurobindo Marg before reaching Jor Bagh.

Although commuters faced some problems due to these processions, Delhi Traffic Police said that there was no major traffic jams reported in the city as it was a holiday.

