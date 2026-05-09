As bomb threats surge, Delhi Police’s specialised unit to probe emails

In a move aimed at strengthening the response to a surge in bomb threats, the Delhi Police has constituted a dedicated Bomb Threat (E-mail) Investigation Cell at its headquarters, The Indian Express has learnt. The move comes in the wake of an increasing number of hoax threats — targeting schools, hospitals, courts, and even the Indira Gandhi International Airport — received via emails over the last year in the Capital.

The surge in such hoax threats prompted the need for a centralised and technically-equipped system to track and analyse such emails, according to officers. The newly-formed unit will act as the central repository for all such emails received from across the city. It will maintain a consolidated database, associated technical data and records of FIRs registered in such cases, said officers.