As bomb threats surge, Delhi Police’s specialised unit to probe emails

The surge in such hoax threats prompted the need for a centralised and technically-equipped system to track and analyse such emails, according to officers.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiMay 9, 2026 09:05 AM IST
neet admissions racket busted, admissions racket busted, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), MBBS seats, Delhi Police, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairselhi Police has launched a dedicated Bomb Threat (E-mail) Investigation Cell to tackle the surge in fake alerts.
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In a move aimed at strengthening the response to a surge in bomb threats, the Delhi Police has constituted a dedicated Bomb Threat (E-mail) Investigation Cell at its headquarters, The Indian Express has learnt. The move comes in the wake of an increasing number of hoax threats — targeting schools, hospitals, courts, and even the Indira Gandhi International Airport — received via emails over the last year in the Capital.

The surge in such hoax threats prompted the need for a centralised and technically-equipped system to track and analyse such emails, according to officers. The newly-formed unit will act as the central repository for all such emails received from across the city. It will maintain a consolidated database, associated technical data and records of FIRs registered in such cases, said officers.

According to an official order issued by the Police Headquarters on Jai Singh Road, the specialised unit will operate under the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) wing and function from Tower-II. Set up under the supervision of ACP Pawan Kumar, the unit will be staffed by a small team, including an Inspector, an Assistant Sub-Inspector, and a Constable, said officers.

The order, signed by Anyesh Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police-II, IFSO, has come into effect immediately, signalling a coordinated and technology-driven approach by Delhi Police to tackle emerging threats in the digital domain.

Investigations in several such cases, as previously reported by The Indian Express, revealed the use of VPNs and spoofed identities, making it difficult for local police units to trace the origin swiftly. The volume and pattern of these threats did not only trigger large-scale security responses and evacuations but also strained policing resources.

Officials had earlier indicated the need for a specialised, technology-driven unit to centralise intelligence, streamline analysis, and improve response time leading to the creation of the new dedicated cell.

The new specialised unit has been tasked with conducting detailed technical and analytical examinations of all such threats. This includes assessing the credibility, identifying patterns, and tracing the origin of emails.

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Investigators will coordinate closely with other district units and agencies to ensure data preservation and prompt investigation.

In addition, all district police units have been directed to immediately report any bomb threat communication, along with details of FIRs, if registered to the specialised cell. While the central unit will handle analysis and coordination, the operational response on the ground will continue to be managed by the respective district or unit as per established protocols, said officers.

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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