Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Bomb threat on flight from Moscow, passengers, crew evacuated

The flight landed at the Delhi airport between 3 and 4 am, and its 386 passengers and 14 crew members were immediately evacuated, a senior police official said.

The flight was checked and nothing has been found so far, the official said, adding that the aircraft has been isolated. (File/Representational)

A bomb threat on a flight arriving from Moscow was received by the CISF at the international airport in Delhi in the early hours of Friday, police said.

According to the police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) received an e-mail warning of a bomb on the flight.

The flight was checked and nothing has been found so far, the official said, adding that the aircraft has been isolated.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 09:38:33 am
