‘Bomb in your PG’: UPSC aspirant makes threat call to ex-roommate in Delhi

On Tuesday night, Rohit Kumar was lying on his bed, scrolling through his phone, at his paying guest accommodation — a derelict Lower Income group (LIG) building — in Mukherjee Nagar, one of Delhi’s coaching hubs.
He received a call from an unknown number.
When he picked up, the caller greeted him with “Assalam Walekum” and, in a deep, husky voice, claimed to be calling from Lahore. “There is a bomb in your PG,” the caller then told him, according to the police.
Rohit was startled and threatened the caller.
“He attempted to deter the caller by claiming that his father was a Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh Government, but the caller made derogatory political remarks and subsequently disconnected the call,” said DCP (North West) Akanksha Yadav.
Rohit and his roommate, Suman Kumar, both 23 and from Bihar’s Madhepur district, had heard about the hoax bomb threats to government offices and private schools across Delhi. The two decided to alert the police.
“A PCR call was received at Mukherjee Nagar police station from a resident of Indra Vikas Colony,” DCP Yadav said. “The complainant said his roommate, Rohit, had received a threat call from an unknown landline number. The caller had claimed that an organisation based in Lahore, Pakistan, had been monitoring them and had selected them to carry out bomb blasts in Delhi,” she said.
Police traced the landline number to a house in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and alerted the local police. When questioned, the owner of the house said he had not used the phone at the time of the call. Instead, a relative who was visiting had used it to speak to someone.
The relative was Suraj Verma — Rohit’s former roommate.
“During investigation, we found that Verma was also a UPSC aspirant and had lived with Rohit and Suman at the same accommodation in Indra Vikas Colony. He allegedly used the landline at his relative’s house in Kanpur to play a prank on Rohit,” said police.
Verma, who hails from Auraiya, has been arrested and a case registered under relevant sections, police said.