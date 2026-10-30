‘Bomb in your PG’: UPSC aspirant makes threat call to ex-roommate in Delhi

On Tuesday night, Rohit Kumar was lying on his bed, scrolling through his phone, at his paying guest accommodation — a derelict Lower Income group (LIG) building — in Mukherjee Nagar, one of Delhi’s coaching hubs.

He received a call from an unknown number.

When he picked up, the caller greeted him with “Assalam Walekum” and, in a deep, husky voice, claimed to be calling from Lahore. “There is a bomb in your PG,” the caller then told him, according to the police.

Rohit was startled and threatened the caller.

“He attempted to deter the caller by claiming that his father was a Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh Government, but the caller made derogatory political remarks and subsequently disconnected the call,” said DCP (North West) Akanksha Yadav.