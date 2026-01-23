Bomb threat emails target Noida schools ahead of Republic Day

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Several schools in Noida received a bomb threat email on Friday morning, triggering intensive security checks and evacuations, just days ahead of Republic Day celebrations. Shiv Nadar School in Sector 168 and Fr. Angel School in Sector 62 were among the schools that received such emails.
Similar threat emails are also being reported from schools in Ahmedabad.
Police teams, along with bomb disposal squads, fire brigade personnel, dog squads and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) units, were rushed to Shiv Nadar School shortly after the students had started their day at school.
The school announced a one-day closure as a precautionary measure. In a message to parents, authorities said the school had received a bomb threat email on Friday morning and would remain closed to allow for a comprehensive security sweep. School buses were sent back, and parents were asked to collect their children from designated drop-off points.
Fr. Angel Public School also sent a similar message to parents. “The school has received a bomb threat, and as a precautionary measure, Preschool will remain closed today. Buses will not ply. There will be no online classes as well, the school said.
Sources said seven to eight schools in Noida received similar threat emails on Friday.
“Senior officials supervised extensive search operations to rule out any potential threat,” Rakesh Pratap Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-3, Noida, said.
The Noida police urged the public not to pay attention to rumours. “In some private schools, on receiving information about threat through email, intensive checking is being done on the spot by senior officials, police forces of different police stations, bomb squad, fire brigade, dog squad and BDDS team. Technical investigation of the e-mails received by the cyber team is also underway. The situation is normal, and complete peace is established at the spot,” the police said.
The cyber cell has launched a technical investigation to trace the origin of the emails, identify the senders and ascertain whether the threats were genuine or intended to create panic. “No suspicious objects have been found so far, and the situation remains under control. All angles are being examined,” ACP Singh said.
