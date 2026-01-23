Bomb threat emails target Noida schools ahead of Republic Day

Police conduct security checks after bomb threat emails prompted evacuations at schools in Noida and Ahmedabad ahead of Republic Day. (File photo for representation)

Several schools in Noida received a bomb threat email on Friday morning, triggering intensive security checks and evacuations, just days ahead of Republic Day celebrations. Shiv Nadar School in Sector 168 and Fr. Angel School in Sector 62 were among the schools that received such emails.

Similar threat emails are also being reported from schools in Ahmedabad.

Police teams, along with bomb disposal squads, fire brigade personnel, dog squads and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) units, were rushed to Shiv Nadar School shortly after the students had started their day at school.

The school announced a one-day closure as a precautionary measure. In a message to parents, authorities said the school had received a bomb threat email on Friday morning and would remain closed to allow for a comprehensive security sweep. School buses were sent back, and parents were asked to collect their children from designated drop-off points.