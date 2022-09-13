FIR lodged against caller after Leela Ambience Hotel receives bomb threat call

The bomb disposal squad has been called in and a search operation was launched after a prominent hotel located near the Delhi-Gurgaon border received a bomb threat call on Tuesday morning, the police said. After a 90-minute search, Vikas Kaushik, ACP DLF, said, “Nothing suspicious was found in the hotel premises. An FIR is being registered against the caller.”

Sources said an unidentified caller contacted the landline number of the Leela Ambience Hotel around 11.45 am and told the security staff that there was a bomb at the hotel.

A police officer, said, “The caller said there is a bomb at the hotel premises and disconnected the call before switching off his phone. The security staff at the hotel informed the police control room. A search operation has been initiated and a dog squad and bomb disposal squad have been dispatched to the hotel.”

Fire tenders were also rushed to the hotel. The police said the hotel was vacated and the area nearby has been cordoned off. Senior police officers, including DCP east Virender Vij and ACP DLF Vikas Kaushik and SHOs of nearby police stations, rushed to the spot.

“Several teams are searching the premises. We are also trying to trace the caller,” said a police officer.