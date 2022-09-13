scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

FIR lodged against caller after Leela Ambience Hotel receives bomb threat call

An unidentified caller contacted the landline number of the Leela Ambience Hotel around 11.45 am and told the security staff that there was a bomb at the hotel, police sources said. Police confirmed that nothing suspicious was found.

Hotel Leela Ambience Hotel in Gurgaon. (Source: The Leela Palace website)

The bomb disposal squad has been called in and a search operation was launched after a prominent hotel located near the Delhi-Gurgaon border received a bomb threat call on Tuesday morning, the police said. After a 90-minute search, Vikas Kaushik, ACP DLF, said, “Nothing suspicious was found in the hotel premises. An FIR is being registered against the caller.”

Sources said an unidentified caller contacted the landline number of the Leela Ambience Hotel around 11.45 am and told the security staff that there was a bomb at the hotel.

A police officer, said, “The caller said there is a bomb at the hotel premises and disconnected the call before switching off his phone. The security staff at the hotel informed the police control room. A search operation has been initiated and a dog squad and bomb disposal squad have been dispatched to the hotel.”

Fire tenders were also rushed to the hotel. The police said the hotel was vacated and the area nearby has been cordoned off. Senior police officers, including DCP east Virender Vij and ACP DLF Vikas Kaushik and SHOs of nearby police stations, rushed to the spot.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said
More from Delhi

“Several teams are searching the premises. We are also trying to trace the caller,” said a police officer.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 02:36:31 pm
Next Story

Ajith Kumar looks ultra stylish in new monochrome pictures from his Ladakh bike ride

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi
Qutub Minar case

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

Of Bharat Jodo Yatra, T-shirt vs suit, Siddique Kappan bail
From the Urdu Press

Of Bharat Jodo Yatra, T-shirt vs suit, Siddique Kappan bail

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement