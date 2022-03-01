Bomb disposal squad called in after reports of explosives in Gurugram house

The Gurgaon police Tuesday launched a search operation after receiving information about the presence of explosives and ammunition in an unoccupied house in Sector 31 in Gurugram, officials said.

The police have cordoned off the area and asked residents of nearby houses to vacate their homes as the bomb disposal squad and dog squad were called in. Senior police officers, including DCP (East), DCP (Crime), officials from the Crime Branch and Sector 40 police station, have also reached the spot.

According to police sources, they received information at around 9.30 am that a hand grenade had been found in an unoccupied house.

Virender Vij, DCP Gurugram (East), said, “We had received information about the presence of ammunition in an unoccupied house in Sector 31. The bomb disposal squad and several police teams have launched an operation. The bomb disposal squad is following protocol and only after their probe is complete, we will be able to ascertain any details. We are checking with HUDA officials about the ownership of the house.”

A four feet trench has been dug up and the bomb disposal squad is carrying out an intensive search of the premises, according to officials.