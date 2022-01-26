‘Bollywood park’ to come up, Shaheed park to be expanded in South Delhi

Following the success of the Waste-to-Wonder park and Bharat Darshan park at Punjabi Bagh, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to construct a Bollywood park based on Indian cinema and expand the existing Shaheed park on India’s freedom struggle from iron scrap.

Earlier proposed as a public-private partnership due to uncertainties over the project’s execution, the parks will now be undertaken by the corporation.

Stating that the project will be executed by the civic body, standing committee chairperson B K Oberoi said, “The Bollywood park will depict scenes from popular movies. It need not be only from the Hindi film industry.”

Currently, the Shaheed park has statues of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. Oberoi said there will be more statues installed including those of prominent leaders like Sardar Patel and Subhash Chandra Bose.

The park at ITO has a historical significance since the revolutionary organisation, Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), was founded in 1928 by Chandrasekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and others at Feroz Shah Kotla, some distance away from it.

Work on both the Bollywood park and Shaheed park is in the advanced stages of conception.

Spread over eight acres, the Bollywood park will depict the Indian cinema history through various artefacts and exhibits and will come up at an old park at Jangpura, a senior SDMC official said.

The history of Indian cinema since its inception from the first film ‘Raja Harishchandra’ of 1913 will be depicted, he said.

These replicas will be built with recycled scrap including waste from vehicles, fans, iron rods, nuts and bolts, lying unused or abandoned at SDMC stores.

The corporation’s Waste-to-Wonder park at Sarai Kale Khan was opened in February 2019. It has replicas of the seven wonders of the world, such as the Taj Mahal and Eiffel Tower, made from recycled waste.

Similarly, the park at Punjabi Bagh has replicas of 21 monuments, including Qutub Minar, Taj Mahal, Char Minar, Gateway of India, Konark Temple.

Both parks draw an overwhelming number of visitors and are ticketed.