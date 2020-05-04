Bois Locker Room scandal: FIR against South Delhi teens for obscene Instagram chatter

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also took cognizance of the matter and sent a notice to Instagram and DCP, Cyber Cell. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also took cognizance of the matter and sent a notice to Instagram and DCP, Cyber Cell.

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell has lodged an FIR following a complaint about a private Instagram group, where teenage boys from prominent South Delhi schools allegedly engaged in obscene conversations about girls and shared their photos.

Purported screenshots from the group, called ‘Bois Locker Room’, had been shared widely on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday.

The Cyber Cell then took suo motu cognizance of the matter and filed an FIR. A senior police officer said, “On Monday, we found out that the administration of a prominent private school had filed a complaint at Saket police station.”

DCP (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy told The Indian Express, “After we came to know about this matter, we registered an FIR under sections 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and sections 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 67A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form) of the IT Act. We are probing the matter and collecting all technical evidence.”

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also took cognizance of the matter and sent a notice to Instagram and DCP, Cyber Cell. In the notice to Instagram, Maliwal has asked for details of each admin and member of the group as well as action taken by the social media company. In the notice to DCP Cyber Cell, Maliwal has asked for a copy of the FIR, details of the accused, and an action taken report.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd