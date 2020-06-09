Bois locker room case: Police file FIR after girl complains of ‘offensive threat messages’ online

In the first week of May, information about the group went viral as several girls who were added on the group shared the screenshots of the explicit messages. (Representational) In the first week of May, information about the group went viral as several girls who were added on the group shared the screenshots of the explicit messages. (Representational)

Delhi Police has registered another FIR in connection with the Bois Locker Room (BLR) case following a complaint by a girl, officials said Monday. The FIR was registered Saturday after the girl, who had initially shared screenshots of conversations on the BLR Instagram group on social media in May, complained that she was receiving “offensive” threat messages online.

Last month, police had arrested the 18-year-old admin of the group, on which teenage boys from prominent South Delhi schools allegedly shared photos of girls and engaged in sexually explicit conversation, including threats of sexual assault. Police had also apprehended a juvenile who was allegedly part of the group.

Police said the group had more than 26 members, and many have been questioned over their role. A chargesheet has not been filed in the case as investigation is still on.

Last week, the girl, who is one of the complainants in the BLR case, filed another complaint with local police after she received “obnoxious and offensive threats” for posting content about the ‘Bois Locker Room’ chats.

The complaint was then transferred to the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police.

DCP (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy said they have registered another FIR on the complaint of the girl. He said the content of the complaint is “extremely sensitive”.

“As per the complaint, she received texts from a few people. The nature of texts received was threatening and obnoxious in nature. A case has been registered against unknown persons for outraging a woman’s modesty and threatening her,” said a senior police officer.

DCPs Roy’s team found that the group was allegedly being used to share obscene messages and morphed pictures of underage girls, said police.

In the first week of May, information about the group went viral as several girls who were added on the group shared the screenshots of the explicit messages.

