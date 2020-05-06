Bois Locker Room case: Delhi Police arrests Instagram group admin

Police have so far found that some students of leading South Delhi schools created the Instagram group in the last week of March and started adding their friends. Police have so far found that some students of leading South Delhi schools created the Instagram group in the last week of March and started adding their friends.

Two days after filing an FIR in the case, Delhi Police’s Cyber Crime Cell (CCC) on Wednesday arrested the admin of the Instagram group ‘Bois Locker Room’. The police have already apprehended a 15-year-old boy in the case and questioned five students in front of their parents on Tuesday.

The CCC had lodged an FIR after they came to know about the Instagram group, where teenage boys from prominent South Delhi schools allegedly shared photos of girls and engaged in sexually explicit conversation, including threats of sexual violence.

The role of other group members is being ascertained, the police said. They had also issued notices to 21 other members of the group, asking them to join the probe in the coming days.

Police have so far found that some students of leading South Delhi schools created the Instagram group in the last week of March and started adding their friends. “A few members are in college. Some of the teens allegedly started sharing photos posted by schoolgirls on their Instagram accounts, and passing sexually explicit comments,” an officer said, adding that the purported chats also included threats of sexual violence.

“After some days, they added a total of 51 people to their group and also made another group. Some of them allegedly started sharing photos posted by girls on their Instagram accounts. Some allegedly shared morphed photos as well,” an officer had told The Indian Express.

