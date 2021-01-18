‘Bogus bills’ after loot: Delhi Police file FIR against match-fixing accused

On January 29, 2014, six armed men in two stolen vehicles had allegedly intercepted a car in Lajpat Nagar and robbed its occupants.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Rajesh Kalra, an accused in the 2000 match-fixing scandal involving late South African cricket captain Hansie Cronje, and his business partner for allegedly submitting forged bills to raise a claim of around Rs 4.78 crore that was allegedly looted by their employees.

Over Rs 5.5 crore belonging to Kalra and his Gurgaon-based business partner Rahul Ahuja was allegedly robbed from them in a South Delhi street in 2014. Police had arrested 14 persons and apprehended a juvenile.

Kalra was named in the match-fixing chargesheet along with Cronje; Kishan Kumar, brother of the slain T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar; alleged kingpin Sanjeev Chawla; Manmohan Khattar and Sunil Dara alias Bittu, police said. They were accused of entering into a criminal conspiracy to fix an ODI series between India and South Africa in February-March, 2000.

On January 29, 2014, six armed men in two stolen vehicles had allegedly intercepted a car in Lajpat Nagar and robbed its occupants. Initially, the complainant told police that they were robbed of Rs 7.70 crore, but police found later the figure was Rs 5.5 crore. Ahuja’s manager Rakesh Kumar Sharma was on his way to deposit cash in three different banks in Connaught Place, Moti Nagar and Karol Bagh when the robbers intercepted their car, police said.

The investigation of the case was later transferred to the New Delhi range of the special cell, which arrested 14 people, including the former employee of Kalra, who was allegedly the mastermind behind the robbery.

“Police recovered Rs 4.78 crore, and it was during investigation that forged/bogus bills were submitted before the investigation officer by Kalra and Ahuja for claiming ownership of the looted cash. Kalra had produced bogus purchase invoice of a diamond company and bogus sale invoices… for sale of cut and polished diamonds… to raise claim over his ill-gotten money during the investigation… The money seems to be collected by him using unfair/illegal business,” the complainant Inspector Vinay Pal stated.

The complainant alleged there was no evidence of physical existence of a diamond company that would prove his claim of purchasing diamonds worth around over Rs 2 crore.

“Kalra only produced cash sale invoices…, which did not even bear the name of the customers. The transaction of delivery of cut and polished diamonds to Kalra’s company by the diamond company seems dummy… Similarly, Ahuja also tried to mislead the IO by producing arranged purchases and sale invoices,” the complaint stated.

An FIR has been registered against them under IPC sections 467, 468, 471 and 120-B at special cell police station.