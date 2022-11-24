Bodybuilder, friends beaten up by bouncers at Gurgaon bar

A city-based fitness consultant and his friends were allegedly beaten up by bouncers and the manager of a Gurgaon bar after an argument, said police Thursday, adding that they booked two bouncers, the manager and the owner.

According to police, the incident took place late night on Saturday when the complainant, Mohan Mishra, who runs a gym and participates in body-building competitions, went to a bar in sector 29 to celebrate his birthday with five friends.

“Around 1 am, we entered the club and the manager arranged a table for us near the dance floor. We started dancing…after some time, a bouncer arrived and asked us to leave. We called the manager but he misbehaved with us and threatened to kick us out. When we refused to leave, the manager called some more bouncers from outside, and they started hurling abuses and threatened to kill us. They attacked us with sticks. I suffered injuries on my face…near my eyes and mouth, and my friends were also beaten up. A part of my gold chain broke during the incident,” the complainant said.

Police said a case has been registered. “We have procured CCTV footage and are verifying the contents of the complaint. Four people including bouncers, manager and owner of the bar have been named in the FIR. No arrest has been made so far,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

An FIR was registered under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) at sector 29 police station, said police.

The incident comes over a month after a private company employee and his brother were allegedly roughed up by bouncers at a bar on Golf Course road in Gurgaon after an argument.