Body of woman found stuffed in bag near NH-48 in Rewari

The body of an unidentified woman with a severed head was found stuffed in a bag in a mustard field near a flyover on national highway 48 in Rewari on Tuesday night, said police.

Manoj Kadian, SHO, Kasola police station, said, “The body was decomposed and preliminary probe suggests that someone had killed the woman and dumped the body in the fields several days ago. The body was mangled by dogs, due to which the head was severed. The body is yet to be identified. A post-mortem was conducted Wednesday. We will contact police in nearby districts and check if any woman had been reported missing recently.”

Police said the suspicious bag was spotted by a farmer, Rampal, who then informed police.

In the police complaint, Rampal said that around 9 pm, when he had gone to inspect his mustard field near the flyover, he noticed a black bag in the bushes with some dogs hovering near it.

“I found it suspicious and as I went near to inspect, a foul smell was emanating from it. Upon close inspection, I saw hands and feet inside the bag. At a short distance, the head and torso were kept. I am certain that someone murdered this person and dumped the body in a bag here to destroy evidence,” said Rampal in the FIR.

Police said a team from Kasola police station and forensic teams reached the spot and collected the evidence.

A case has been registered against the unidentified accused under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) at Kasola police station in Rewari, said police.