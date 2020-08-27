Body of speech and hearing impaired girl found in Palwal field

Police said that although the body did not have any external injuries, they suspect she was abducted and murdered. (Representational Image)

The body of a 10-year-old speech and hearing impaired girl, who had gone missing from her home in Palwal on Monday, was found in a field in her village on Tuesday, with police suspecting the child was murdered.

According to police, the child had disappeared from her home while her mother and two younger siblings were in the house. Her father, who works at a private company, was not home at the time.

“She went missing from her house around 2 pm, after which her parents began searching for her. They approached us that evening. Her body was found in a field near their home on Tuesday,” said Mohammad Illyas, SHO of Hodal police station.

Police said that although the body did not have any external injuries, they suspect she was abducted and murdered. An FIR has been lodged under sections 346 (wrongful confinement in secret), 302 (murder), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unknown persons.

“The body has been sent for postmortem, and we are awaiting the report to ascertain whether she was sexually assaulted. We are trying to identify the accused,” said the SHO.

The child’s uncle said: “Her family has no enemies. She disappeared from the house in the afternoon… Her parents are distraught imagining what she must have gone through.”

The SHO denied the uncle’s claim that the girl’s eyes had been gouged out: “We have checked with the doctors and they have confirmed that there was nothing unusual about her eyes. Her body had been lying in the field for several hours before it was discovered. It was infested by flies when it was found, including around the eyes.”

The Superintendent of Police, Deepak Gahlawat, said: “The postmortem report is yet to come, but there appear to be signs of sexual assault on the body. We have not made any arrests yet but have procured some leads… We hope to crack the case in the next two or three days.”

