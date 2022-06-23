‘Mistaken identity’: Body of Mundka fire victim in Delhi handed over to family of another, cremated

Nearly a month after the Mundka fire in which 27 people were killed, the Delhi Police, based on DNA reports, have said that one of the victim’s body was earlier “mistakenly” handed over to another one’s family members who cremated it. Both the victim women worked as helpers at the factory in Outer Delhi, said the police.

According to the police, soon after the fire on May 13, eight bodies were identified based on facial features, jewellery and clothes. One of the eight bodies was earlier tagged as that of a victim named Ranju Devi and was handed over to her family for final rites. However, on Thursday, the police found that Ranju’s body is among the six bodies of the fire victims at a mortuary and the one cremated by her family was of another woman named Sweety.

The police are now waiting for an official confirmation from the forensic science laboratory before breaking the news to Sweety’s family, who had earlier claimed one of the six bodies at the mortuary as hers.

According to the police, after the eight bodies were identified initially and handed over to the families, they sent DNA samples from them for verification.

Deputy commissioner of police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said: “While DNA samples of seven families matched, Ranju’s sample didn’t match with her son. We then asked Ranju’s parents and other family members to give blood samples.”

Meanwhile, other bodies were undergoing DNA tests and on June 20, the police found that six bodies were lying in the mortuary. “The DNA reports were awaited for these. The families claimed them as the bodies of victims Geeta, Monika, Nisha, Parveen, Soni and Sweety. We took blood samples of their families on June 16,” said the DCP.

On Thursday, the police found that Ranju’s samples didn’t match with any of her relatives and that one of the six bodies at the mortuary is of Ranju’s.

“The FSL report has come which states that the body in the mortuary is of Ranju Devi. It is being handed over to her family. It is a case of mistaken identity. We think Sweety’s body was cremated by Ranju’s family. We are waiting for a final nod from the FSL team and will inform the families,” added the DCP.

The police said Sweety’s body was mistakenly identified as Ranju’s because both the women were of the same age and had identical jewellery and clothes on them.

At present, reports of two of the 27 bodies are pending. Others have been identified after DNA testing, according to the police.