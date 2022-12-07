scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Meerut; 1 held

The victim lived in slum clusters with his parents. He went missing from his house on November 30 and the same day, the accused too allegedly left his house.

A team went there and found that UP Police had already found a body. (Representational/File)
Nearly a week after a three-year-old boy went missing from his residence in East Delhi, his body was found in a field in Meerut. Police suspect the decomposed body was either chopped or mangled by animals. An 18-year-old boy was arrested from the same colony for allegedly kidnapping and killing the boy.

On Tuesday morning, a passerby found the decomposing body and alerted police. The boy’s parents alleged that the accused kidnapped and sexually assaulted the minor. However, police said only an autopsy can help verify the allegations.

“We have found that the accused previously harassed the victim and picked up another child… He is suspected to have kidnapped the victim with the intention to sexually abuse him. We are verifying this,” said a senior police officer.

After the body was recovered, police apprehended the accused from his uncle’s house in Meerut. “As per preliminary enquiry, the accused took the boy to his uncle’s house and assaulted him. He might have killed him and dumped the body. He has admitted to the kidnapping but isn’t revealing further details,” added the officer.

Amrutha Guguloth, DCP (East), said, “We had received information from the uncle of the accused that the latter is with him in Jagatpuri. On sustained interrogation, the accused revealed that he left the victim in a sugarcane field at Meerut.”

A team went there and found that UP Police had already found a body.

“The body was without a head and limbs. The head was later found and the body has been shifted to the local mortuary. The victim was identified through the clothes on the body.” added the DCP.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 05:50:12 am
