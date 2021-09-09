Delhi: Body of ex-J&K MLC Trilochan Singh Wazir found in a flat

The decomposed body of a former member of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council Trilochan Singh Wazir was found in a flat in West Delhi on Thursday.

Police said the 67-year-old leader of the National Conference was inside an apartment at Basai Darapur. Wazir had come to Delhi a few days ago. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said her team received a call at Moti Nagar police station on Thursday morning.

“We reached the spot and found a decomposing body. The man was later identified as Wazir by an acquaintance,” said the DCP. Police said the body was sent for an autopsy to ascertain the reason behind the death.