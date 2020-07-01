Body of elderly woman living in same building as her son discovered three days after death

The panel has asked the city police whether action has been taken against the woman’s son under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. (Representational) The panel has asked the city police whether action has been taken against the woman’s son under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. (Representational)

The Delhi Commission for Women has sent a notice to police seeking an inquiry report in the death of an 80-year-old woman, whose decomposed body was found at her home in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

The elderly woman used to live alone on the second floor of a four-storied building, while her son stayed on the fourth floor of the same building with his family, the women rights body said.

It has been reported that the woman was dead for three days and her body was recovered on Sunday when the neighbours informed her son of a foul smell emanating from her flat, it said.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said it is a very serious matter where the body of an old woman was found after a delay of three days despite her son living in the same building.

The panel has asked the city police whether action has been taken against the woman’s son under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

It has also sought a copy of FIR registered in the matter and copies of previous complaints as well as PCR records, if any, by the old woman or any other person regarding torture/cruelty/ other crime by the son.

The rights body has demanded a copy of inquiry report in the matter by July 6.

Meanwhile, the police said the woman used to live alone at the second floor of the building, and her son used to give her milk and bread.

Last week, he went to his sister’s house in Madangir. He was not feeling well and got admitted in Mehta Hospital in Madangir for two to three days, police said. The deceased’s other son, who is bedridden from the last two to three months, lives in Chirag Delhi with family, they added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.