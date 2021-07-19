Body of auto driver fished out from waterlogged pedestrian underpass at Rajiv Chowk

“The person was eventually pulled out of the water, but he was already dead by then,” said additional divisional fire officer Gulshan Kalra.

The body of a 24-year-old auto driver was fished out from the waterlogged pedestrian underpass at Rajiv Chowk on Monday evening, with police officials suspecting he drowned.

According to officials from the fire department, they received a call around 4.30 pm alerting them that somebody had drowned in the underpass. Teams from Bhim Nagar and Sector 29 were immediately rushed to the spot, who used an inflatable raft to search for the body inside the underpass. The operation, officials said, lasted almost two hours.

“The person was eventually pulled out of the water, but he was already dead by then,” said additional divisional fire officer Gulshan Kalra.

Police officials said the deceased has been identified as Durgesh, a resident of Arjun Nagar, who had left his home at 10 am on Monday morning.

“Although there was no identification on his body, police personnel did find the keys of his vehicle in his pocket. A search of the area led them to an abandoned autorickshaw and when the vehicle started after the key was put inside, it was confirmed it belonged to him,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

Officials said they then used the deceased’s registration documents to ascertain his identity and contact his family.

“His brother came and identified the body. His postmortem will be done tomorrow,” said the PRO.