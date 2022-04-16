Body of 21-year-old shot dead in Canada brought home to Ghaziabad, friends say he was living his dream

Among the crowd of family and friends gathered outside Kartik Vasudev’s (21) home in Ghaziabad’s Rajendra Nagar on Saturday afternoon, waiting for the body to arrive from the airport, were his childhood friends.

“He wanted to come back in the summer, and we had prepared a list of things that we wanted him to bring for us,” said Kamal Thakur (21) an engineering student, who studied with Kartik at DAV Public School, Sahibabad. “He was gone only for a few months, but he was always in touch. He would give us minute details of his life there… tell us about his assignments, the purchase of a phone and the EMI he was paying for it,” said Chirayu Baliyan (21), who also studied with Kartik.

Relatives assembles to attend the last rites of Kartik, in Ghaziabad. (Express photo) Relatives assembles to attend the last rites of Kartik, in Ghaziabad. (Express photo)

Kartik was shot dead outside a subway station in Canada’s Toronto last week. His body was brought home to Ghaziabad on Saturday where his funeral was held.

“He would ask us to shift there, so we could recreate a mini Rajendra Nagar. He was very happy there. He always wanted to go abroad and was living his dream. He had the life he wanted there… a good college, good friends,” said Kamal, who lives in the same neighbourhood.

“He was a good student and was always punctual. We would get scolded all the time, but not him. If we were to go somewhere, he would be waiting 15 minutes in advance,” Kamal recalled.

The body arrived in an ambulance around 4 pm, placed in a coffin inside a box, leaving the family inconsolable as the cover was lifted for those who had gathered to pay their respects. He was later cremated at the Hindon Ghat.

“The flight had landed around noon, but it took some time to complete the process at the airport. He had gone in January for his course…,” said Preeti, Kartik’s aunt.

Kartik was studying a global management course at Seneca University. He was travelling to work at a restaurant when he was shot outside the Sherbourne subway station.

The Toronto Police have arrested a 39-year-old man, Richard Jonathan Edwin, in connection with the murder.

Jitesh Vasudev, Kartik’s father, said, “There is no update on the investigation as of now. It’s a long weekend there, and the next hearing is expected to be on April 20. We need justice, and we plan on travelling to Canada to make sure that everything is on track, and if they can share some details with us.”

Gaurav Vasdev, Kartik’s cousin, said the motive of the attack was still unclear. Edwin had shot another person two days later. “The embassy and the Canadian police also helped us bring the mortal remains back. They fast-tracked the process which usually takes about 15 days. Apart from that, Kartik’s parents have not received any communication from the Indian government. The family had attended the first hearing online that happened in the case at a lower court recently,” Gaurav said.