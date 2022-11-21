scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Body found in suitcase: Police identify woman

The brother and mother of the deceased identified the body, police said, adding they are residents of Delhi's Badarpur.

The suitcase in which a woman’s body was found. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Two days after a young woman’s body was found wrapped in a polythene bag and stuffed in a red suitcase along the Yamuna Expressway, the Mathura police identified it.

The brother and mother of the deceased identified the body, police said, adding they are residents of Delhi’s Badarpur.

More from Delhi

Police had dispatched teams to the neighbouring districts in UP and were examining CCTV footage and call records. Posters were also put up and the matter widely publicised on social media. A police official said that they were talking to the family members. “We will take further action based on the information,” the official added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Twitter will not die instantly… but may decay over time’: Former India h...Premium
‘Twitter will not die instantly… but may decay over time’: Former India h...
BJP’s Pasmanda outreach, Rahul vs Savarkar rowPremium
BJP’s Pasmanda outreach, Rahul vs Savarkar row
Apple iPad 2022 review: The budget iPad now has more ammunitionPremium
Apple iPad 2022 review: The budget iPad now has more ammunition
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...Premium
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-11-2022 at 01:58:44 am
Next Story

Enner Valencia joins Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi in the famous chess photo, thanks to his club Fenerbahce

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 20: Latest News
Advertisement