Body found in suitcase: Police identify woman

Two days after a young woman’s body was found wrapped in a polythene bag and stuffed in a red suitcase along the Yamuna Expressway, the Mathura police identified it.

The brother and mother of the deceased identified the body, police said, adding they are residents of Delhi’s Badarpur.

Police had dispatched teams to the neighbouring districts in UP and were examining CCTV footage and call records. Posters were also put up and the matter widely publicised on social media. A police official said that they were talking to the family members. “We will take further action based on the information,” the official added.