Body buried near Haryana highway: ‘Men who killed Haryanvi singer wanted revenge for rape case’

The probe into the murder case of a 28-year-old Haryanvi singer, whose body was found buried, has revealed that the accused planned to take revenge on the woman two-three weeks before kidnapping her. The main accused, Ravi (29) was holding a “grudge” after she filed a rape case which sent him to prison for two years, said police. He was released on interim bail six-eight months ago to meet his family.

Ravi and his associate Anil alias Mohit (28) have been sent to police custody.

“Ravi and the woman were in a relationship which ended after his family expressed disagreements. He allegedly kept harassing and assaulted her on several occasions afterwards. He was sent to jail in 2019 after she lodged a rape case,” said an officer.

After his release, police said, Ravi met his friend Anil. Around three weeks back, while the accused were drinking, they allegedly decided to kill the woman, police said.

A police officer said, “Ravi was angry over the rape case and claimed during questioning that the woman also owed him money. Anil also claimed he was distressed over the fights.”

The accused have been identified as Ravi and Anil, and booked for kidnapping, murder and for hiding evidence, said the police. (Photo courtesy: Delhi Police) The accused have been identified as Ravi and Anil, and booked for kidnapping, murder and for hiding evidence, said the police. (Photo courtesy: Delhi Police)

The investigating team found that the accused approached an acquaintance to rent a Wagon R vehicle.

Anil, introducing himself as Mohit, approached the woman a few weeks back. On May 11, when he went to pick her up from her house, she told her family she was going to record a video. He took her to an eatery where he drugged her food. When she fell unconscious, Ravi and Anil allegedly strangled her inside the car, police said.

DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said the team has recovered the car and the axe used to dig the earth to bury the body.

Police also found the woman’s burnt clothes and mobile phone 40-50 km away from the spot. They said the accused removed the woman’s clothes and burnt them to tamper with evidence, the phone was dumped near a village to evade arrest. The man who rented them the car is being questioned.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The family Wednesday continued their protest against police, seeking a probe into rape charges and alleged police inaction. Senior police officers in Dwarka denied the allegations and said the police had probed the matter in time and recovered the body from Haryana.

The woman went missing on May 11 and was found buried near the Rohtak highway two weeks later. Her family alleged she was gangraped and brutally assaulted, while police say they have not been able to prove the rape allegations so far. On May 13, the woman’s family approached police and an FIR was registered later. Police arrested the accused on Sunday and found the body the next day.

Police said the 2019 rape case against Ravi is sub-judice and a court hearing was scheduled this month.