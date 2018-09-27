Bodies were found in canal: How empty CNG tank, a call led cops to killers of 2 sisters

Police said the key accused, Gulshan, wanted to hurt the elder sister, who had divorced him six months ago. Police said the key accused, Gulshan, wanted to hurt the elder sister, who had divorced him six months ago.

A call made by one of the accused after his car ran out of CNG led police to three men accused in the killing of two sisters, whose decomposed, naked bodies were found in a drain in Alipur area on Monday. Late Tuesday night, police have arrested the elder sister’s husband Gulshan alias Lucky (35), and two accomplices, Prem (31) and Shivam (20), for the murders of the women, aged 19 and 22, DCP (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Police said the elder sister had divorced Gulshan, a cab driver, six months ago, but he was pressuring her to return to him. When she stopped responding to his calls and refused to let him see their one-year-old daughter, he planned to “injure her face”, police said.

“Gulshan met Prem, a drug addict, and Shivam, who is studying BCA via correspondence and drives a cab, 20 days before the incident. He offered them Rs 5,000, following which Shivam, who could speak English, called up the elder sister and offered her a job. He asked her to come for a meeting at Kashmere Gate on September 19. But she insisted on bringing her younger sister along,” an officer said.

Police said that before the meeting, Shivam bought two bottles of cold drinks and put sedatives in them. When the girls arrived, he posed as the employer’s driver and said he will take them to meet him.

“The elder sister fell unconscious on the way, but the younger one, who had not consumed the drink, assumed her sister was tired and taking a nap,” the officer said.

“They drove till Burari, after which Shivam’s car ran out of CNG. He called Gulshan for help, who in turn took out petrol from the bike on which he was following the car, and handed it to Shivam near a bus stand. Shivam then reached a CNG pump station in Samaypur Badli, which is when the younger sister started questioning him. That’ s when Shivam called Gulshan again and raised an alarm,” police sources said.

Gulshan and Prem entered the car and the younger sister raised an alarm, police said. “They entered into an argument. Gulshan slapped her before strangling her and her sister with a scarf. He dumped their bodies in a drain in Alipur,” an official said.

“We established that Gulshan’s phone location was on the same route as the younger sister’s, who was talking on the phone,” police said.

