Bodies of woman, gym trainer in canal near Delhi, and a bloody hammer mystery

Two bodies in a canal, their hands tied with a data cable, and an abandoned car with a blood-stained hammer in it: Agra Canal in Faridabad, about 80 km from the national capital, has become the site of two chilling deaths, and the police are now trying to unravel the mystery surrounding them.

The dead have been identified as Rashmi (32), a resident of Sector 31 in Faridabad, and Akash (24), her gym trainer.

Rashmi had been missing since Saturday evening and her husband, Shivam Kumar, filed a police complaint, accusing Akash of harassing Rashmi. Kumar alleged that Akash had previously apologised after being confronted, but the alleged harassment had resumed over the past 10 days.