Bodies of woman, gym trainer in canal near Delhi, and a bloody hammer mystery

Two bodies in a canal, their hands tied with a data cable, and an abandoned car with a blood-stained hammer in it: Agra Canal in Faridabad, about 80 km from the national capital, has become the site of two chilling deaths, and the police are now trying to unravel the mystery surrounding them.
The dead have been identified as Rashmi (32), a resident of Sector 31 in Faridabad, and Akash (24), her gym trainer.
Rashmi had been missing since Saturday evening and her husband, Shivam Kumar, filed a police complaint, accusing Akash of harassing Rashmi. Kumar alleged that Akash had previously apologised after being confronted, but the alleged harassment had resumed over the past 10 days.
According to police, Rashmi left home in her car around 2 pm on Saturday to meet Akash. “During the day, we received information that a man and a woman had jumped off the BPTP bridge (into the Agra Canal). Our teams reached the spot and looked around, but could not find them. We then roped in the State Disaster Response Force and began intensive search operations,” Faridabad police spokesperson, Sub-Inspector Yashpal Yadav, told The Indian Express.
He added that the two bodies were found on Sunday evening near Shahpur Kalan village, about 16 km from the bridge. “They had facial injuries, were bleeding, and the woman also had an injury to the back of the head,” the police officer said.
A blood-stained hammer in car
According to police officers, Rashmi’s car was found abandoned near the bridge. During a search of the vehicle, the police found two mobile phones and a blood-stained hammer. The phones and the hammer have been seized. The bodies were sent for an autopsy Monday evening, and have been handed over to the families.
Police have said that Rashmi and Akash had been meeting for a while. Sub-Inspector Yadav said Akash’s family has alleged a murder conspiracy behind the deaths, but police are yet to find evidence pointing to this. Police said that according to the doctor, the injuries to the two bodies might have been caused during the fall into the canal.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More