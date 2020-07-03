Delhi: Bodies of woman, 2 kids found near rly tracks, infant survives

DCP (Railways) Harendra Singh, said, “The woman and her daughters died on the spot and a post-mortem will be conducted. We suspect it is a suicide. We are questioning the family.” (Representational Image) DCP (Railways) Harendra Singh, said, “The woman and her daughters died on the spot and a post-mortem will be conducted. We suspect it is a suicide. We are questioning the family.” (Representational Image)

A 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train with her three children on Thursday. Police said they were found lying on the tracks at Mandawali railway station around 3.40 am, and the woman’s one-year-old son was the only one to survive. Police said the woman, Kiran, lived with her husband Rakesh, an e-rickshaw driver, and their three children – Amrita (6), Pooja (5) and Rajan (1).

Inspector Vijender from Anand Vihar Railway Station (RPF) said, “When we were informed of this by the station master, we went to the spot. It was dark and initially, we thought there were four bodies on the tracks. Then we saw a baby moving. We immediately picked him up, took him to a room and tried to console him. The woman and her daughters died on the spot and their bodies were sent to GTB Hospital.”

Police said the baby was crying and his family couldn’t be traced immediately. The officers gave him some water. “He stopped crying after some time and slept. He had minor injuries on his hands so we shifted him to LBS Hospital,” said Vijender.

DCP (Railways) Harendra Singh, said, “The woman and her daughters died on the spot and a post-mortem will be conducted. We suspect it is a suicide. We are questioning the family.”

Meanwhile, Kiran’s family is unsure about why she took such an extreme step but indicated financial stress during the lockdown. Raju, Kiran’s brother-in-law, said, “Kiran and Rakesh were married for the last nine years. We were a happy family but the lockdown affected us. Kiran became worried as Rakesh lost his job. Even after the unlockdown, he was unable to earn. They were under a lot of stress because of the children — their food, medicines, house bills. Kiran tried to leave home before but she returned. We are shocked.” Raju said Rakesh is not speaking to anyone and is sitting with the baby in a room.

On Wednesday night, Rakesh was out working when Kiran and her children left home around 7 pm. Raju said when Rakesh came back at 10 pm, he thought his wife left as she was angry but would come back soon. When Kiran didn’t come back after two-three hours, and wasn’t taking calls, the family went to look for her. On Thursday afternoon, they were informed about the deaths. The family lived with Rakesh’s elder brothers in Railway Colony in Mandawali. They hail from Bihar and shifted to Delhi years ago.

