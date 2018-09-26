Bodies of two sisters found in canal, ex-husband of one is suspect: Delhi Police

Police said they have not been able to ascertain the cause of death, and are waiting for the autopsy report to shed more light on the case. (Photo for representational purpose) Police said they have not been able to ascertain the cause of death, and are waiting for the autopsy report to shed more light on the case. (Photo for representational purpose)

The decomposed, naked bodies of two sisters aged 19 and 22 were recovered from a drain in Alipur area on Sunday evening, police said.

The bodies were found on Sunday evening, in a bloated condition, by a beat staffer from the area, following which they were taken to Ambedkar Hospital for a post-mortem.

Police then traced the victim’s family and called them for identification. The family identified the two after looking at their birthmarks and tattoos.

Police said they have not been able to ascertain the cause of death, and are waiting for the autopsy report to shed more light on the case. The family of the sisters, however, alleged the ex-husband of the elder daughter was responsible.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “A missing persons case was reported in Seelampur police station on the complaint of the father of the victims. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. We have registered an FIR under sections 304-B (dowry death) and 302 (murder) of the IPC.”

The elder daughter had married a man from Alipur two years ago, and they have a one-year-old daughter. “My daughter was tortured and abused during her married life. She divorced the man and had been living with me ever since. She was supposed to get remarried in two months, and that made her former husband jealous,” the father alleged.

The father claimed he had to run pillar to post to get a missing persons case registered. “I went to Seelampur station to register a missing persons complaint, and was asked to visit another police station after I told them the address of the ex-husband. But they again referred me to Seelampur citing jurisdiction, where a missing persons report was finally registered,” he claimed.

He also alleged that the 22-year-old had received a phone call from her ex-husband on Tuesday, and he lured her into meeting him on the pretext of offering a job.

“She went with her younger sister to meet him at Kashmere Gate on Wednesday. She called me at 6.40 pm saying she is getting into a cab and will return later. That was the last phone call I received from them, following which their phones were switched off,” he claimed.

The family said the elder daughter wanted to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. The younger sister used to work at a herbal medicine company as a packing personnel but had recently lost her job.

Police sources said the woman’s former husband is absconding and raids are being conducted to arrest him.

