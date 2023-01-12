Bodies of man and woman found in hotel room in Outer Delhi’s Bawana area

Two bodies were found inside a hotel room in Outer Delhi’s Bawana area along with a knife and Sulfa drug Wednesday. The police said the couple booked the hotel room early on Wednesday and their bodies were found hours later. They suspect the man allegedly killed the woman and then died by suicide.

The double deaths are being investigated and their families are being questioned.

The deceased, both aged around 21, worked at a shoe manufacturing and packaging unit in Bawana. While the man worked as a supervisor there, the woman was a helper. Their families also live in the same area.

Around 10 am on Tuesday, the man and the woman checked into the room. In the evening, a hotel employee tried approaching them, but no one answered and he decided to open the door. He found the bodies lying inside the room and washroom.

Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP (Outer North), said, “The hotel manager and owner knew the beat staff in the area and called them in the evening about the deaths. The staff went there and found the bodies. The woman had a visible neck injury. Her partner was lying near her. There was foam near his mouth and a foul smell was coming from the body as it was lying near vomit. We went to the washroom and found some black liquid in the washroom”.

“A crime team inspected the spot and recovered a blood-stained knife and Sulfa drug from the room. Prime facie, it looks like the man killed the woman by slitting her neck and consumed sulphas tablets leading to his own death. The CCTV cameras have been checked and no one is seen entering the room after the entry of the couple,” added Maha.

An FIR under sections of murder has been registered against unknown persons. The motive behind the murder isn’t clear.

The police said they questioned the parents and other factory workers who revealed the man and the woman had been dating for some time and fought over petty issues.