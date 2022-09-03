scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Smoking-on-plane video: Lookout circular issued against social media influencer Bobby Kataria

Delhi Police had lodged an FIR against Bobby alias Balwant Kataria in August, seven months after he recorded a video in which he is seen lighting a cigarette inside a SpiceJet aircraft.

bobby katariaThe video was shared by several people on social media last month, following which Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had ordered an investigation into the matter. (Photo: Videograb/Twitter@Nitish_nicks)

The Delhi Police has issued a lookout circular (LOC) against social media influencer and bodybuilder Bobby alias Balwant Kataria after they found he was absconding and not joining the investigation. Last month, the police had lodged an FIR against him seven months after he recorded a video in which he is seen lighting a cigarette inside a SpiceJet aircraft.

“LOC has been issued against Bobby alias Balwant Kataria and further investigations are on,” DCP (Airport) Tanu Sharma said.

Also read |Social media influencer Bobby Kataria among 11 booked by Gurgaon police

The video was shared by several people on social media last month, following which Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had ordered an investigation into the matter.

The incident came to the airline’s notice on January 24 and it filed a complaint with Gurgaon Police on February 2, which said the matter pertains to the IGI airport. The complainant, Jasbir Chaudhary, manager, legal and company affairs, of SpiceJet then filed a complaint with Delhi Police on August 13, alleging that Kataria is ostensibly encouraging his fans to emulate such illegal acts and follow hazardous behaviour.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...Premium
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ DayPremium
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day
National Herald and ‘red flags’: When a UP CM from 1960s ques...Premium
National Herald and ‘red flags’: When a UP CM from 1960s ques...

After taking legal opinion, Delhi Police lodged an FIR under Section 3 of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982.

In the video, Kataria is seen lying down on the aircraft seat and lighting a cigarette and taking a couple of puffs, posing a safety risk.

More from Delhi

Chaudhary stated in his complaint, “On January 24, it came to our notice through various social media handles, requesting to take strict action against social media influencer Kataria, who had uploaded videos and pictures from his social media accounts in which he was smoking on-board during his journey through SpiceJet flight from Dubai-Delhi, on January 21. This brazen unlawful act endangers the life of on-board passengers, public safety and (causes) unlawful interference in the security of our flight operations.”

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 10:34:19 am
Next Story

Massive eviction drive underway in Assam’s Sonitpur amid heavy security

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

FIR lodged only after video went viral, says woman assaulted by MNS workers
Express Special

FIR lodged only after video went viral, says woman assaulted by MNS workers

Mughal rule to British raj – the many lives of Zakir Husain Delhi College
Pincode 110001

Mughal rule to British raj – the many lives of Zakir Husain Delhi College

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

'Ananya and Shanaya were proud': Moms Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor
On FLBW

'Ananya and Shanaya were proud': Moms Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor

BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari among 9 booked for forcing entry into ATC

BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari among 9 booked for forcing entry into ATC

Before Ranbir Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan truly embodied the carpe diem spirit in Uphaar

Before Ranbir Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan truly embodied the carpe diem spirit in Uphaar

'Jacqueline made Sukesh pay writer for web series script'
ED chargesheet

'Jacqueline made Sukesh pay writer for web series script'

When a UP CM from 1960s questioned funding of ‘Nehru mouthpiece’
National Herald and 'red flags'

When a UP CM from 1960s questioned funding of ‘Nehru mouthpiece’

Premium
Career bureaucrat to RS MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled
Newsmaker

Career bureaucrat to RS MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled

‘Adani Group’s debt to go up to Rs 2.6 trillion’

‘Adani Group’s debt to go up to Rs 2.6 trillion’

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement