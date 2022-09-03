Smoking-on-plane video: Lookout circular issued against social media influencer Bobby Kataria

The Delhi Police has issued a lookout circular (LOC) against social media influencer and bodybuilder Bobby alias Balwant Kataria after they found he was absconding and not joining the investigation. Last month, the police had lodged an FIR against him seven months after he recorded a video in which he is seen lighting a cigarette inside a SpiceJet aircraft.

“LOC has been issued against Bobby alias Balwant Kataria and further investigations are on,” DCP (Airport) Tanu Sharma said.

The video was shared by several people on social media last month, following which Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had ordered an investigation into the matter.

The incident came to the airline’s notice on January 24 and it filed a complaint with Gurgaon Police on February 2, which said the matter pertains to the IGI airport. The complainant, Jasbir Chaudhary, manager, legal and company affairs, of SpiceJet then filed a complaint with Delhi Police on August 13, alleging that Kataria is ostensibly encouraging his fans to emulate such illegal acts and follow hazardous behaviour.

After taking legal opinion, Delhi Police lodged an FIR under Section 3 of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982.

In the video, Kataria is seen lying down on the aircraft seat and lighting a cigarette and taking a couple of puffs, posing a safety risk.

Chaudhary stated in his complaint, “On January 24, it came to our notice through various social media handles, requesting to take strict action against social media influencer Kataria, who had uploaded videos and pictures from his social media accounts in which he was smoking on-board during his journey through SpiceJet flight from Dubai-Delhi, on January 21. This brazen unlawful act endangers the life of on-board passengers, public safety and (causes) unlawful interference in the security of our flight operations.”