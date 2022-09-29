Delhi: Social media influencer Bobby Kataria arrested for smoking inside SpiceJet plane

The Delhi Police arrested social media influencer and bodybuilder Bobby alias Balwant Kataria for allegedly smoking inside a SpiceJet plane. Police said Bobby was arrested on Tuesday and he was released on bail the next day.

In August, an FIR was lodged seven months after he recorded a video in which he is seen lighting a cigarette inside a SpiceJet aircraft. In the video, Kataria is seen lying down on the aircraft seat and lighting a cigarette and taking a couple of puffs, posing a safety risk.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Jasbir Chaudhary, manager (legal and company affairs) of SpiceJet and Bobby has been booked under sections of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act. He was accused of ostensibly encouraging his fans to emulate illegal acts and follow hazardous behaviour on planes.

A lookout circular was issued against Bobby after Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had ordered an investigation into the matter. He had applied for anticipatory bail as well.

Tanu Sharma, DCP (IGI Airport) said, ” Bobby joined the investigation on Tuesday as per the directions of the court. He was interrogated in the case but throughout the questioning, he remained non-cooperative and evasive on material aspects of the case. Hence… he was arrested on Tuesday. The accused was produced before the court Court and was taken for one-day judicial custody.”

Police said on Wednesday, Bobby applied for bail and his plea was admitted. He was released.

“ We will question him about the illegal act and the video again,” said an officer.