‘Bobby Kabootar’, involved in Sidhu Moosewala murder and shooting two brothers 49 times, arrested in South Delhi

Mahfooz Ali alias Bobby Kabootar (45), wanted in connection with the double murder of two brothers who were shot 48 times in Northeast Delhi last December, has been arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell. He was caught in Mahipalpur while travelling in an SUV with a woman friend and two other men.

Acting on a secret tip-off, sources said a team from the Counter Intelligence Unit of the Special Cell laid a trap near Mahipalpur and nabbed Kabootar and the others around midnight. Police sources said the occupants of the vehicle were carrying firearms and were booked under the Arms Act.

Police said Kabootar is wanted in several cases, including six murders — one of the prominent ones being the double murder of two brothers, Fazeel and Nadeem, in Jaffrabad on December 16 last year.

Sources claimed he was one of the main shooters who allegedly fired 48 rounds, 35 of which hit the brothers while they were travelling on a scooter. One of them died on the spot while the other brother died later in a hospital.

The Sidhu Moosewala connection

For the police, Kabootar’s arrest is a big break considering his alleged involvement in several high-profile cases.

According to a police officer, Kabootar is also wanted in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moosewala — he allegedly conducted a reconnaissance of the singer-rapper’s movements, days before the latter was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district in 2022.

Police said it is suspected that the shooters who killed Moosewala got firearms from Kabootar and his associates.

Police said Kabootar is also a key shooter of Hashim Baba’s gang and has been involved in around half a dozen murder cases linked to gang rivalry and turf wars with other gangs.

Police also suspect he played a role in the murder of gym owner Nadir Shah in Greater Kailash in September 2024, by providing logistical support to shooters, an official said.

Both the Moosewala and Nadir Shah murders were allegedly carried out at the behest of Lawrence Bishnoi — and Hashim Baba is a close associate of the gangster.

Behind the name

According to police, in his early 20s, Kabootar used to rear pigeons on the terrace of his house in Northeast Delhi’s Chauhan Bangar. His nickname was Bobby, and locals and neighbours would call him Bobby Kabootar. The name stuck in police records as well, they said.

Officers said Kabootar had been on the Delhi Police’s wanted list for 10 years, managing to evade arrest whenever attempts were made to nab him. Local police and the Special Staff of the North District had conducted several raids to apprehend him.

Officers said he was also allegedly aided by relatives and associates living in the area. “The narrow lanes of Chauhan Bangar and the terraces of interconnected houses helped him evade police teams during raids in the locality,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating if the other three occupants who were traveling with him in the vehicle have a criminal record.