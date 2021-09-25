Board fee deadline nears, Delhi’s education director writes to CBSE for waiver

The Director of Education in Delhi has written to the CBSE requesting it to waive the exam fee for the current academic year for students of government-run schools in Delhi as a one-time measure.

The process of collecting exam fees and finalising the lists of candidates for the upcoming class X and XII board examinations is currently underway in CBSE-affiliated schools across the country. To be included in the list, students have to pay the fees. The process began on September 17 and has to be completed before September 30.

Following a steep hike in the fee in 2019, it is Rs 1,200 for SC/ST students of the Delhi government schools and Rs 1,500 for all others. That is the base fee for five subjects. With the additional amount for each subject’s practical and additional or optional subject, the fee becomes around Rs. 2,500 for many class XII students.

As reported by The Indian Express, with the Delhi government not covering the cost and many parents unable to, some teachers are reaching into their pockets or resorting to crowdfunding to help students.

“As you know the economic impacts of Covid-19 have been severe. The pandemic has created an economic crisis, shuttering businesses and cutting jobs around the world. The pandemic has badly affected all aspects of life. On one hand, many families have lost their close ones and on the other, many of them have become unemployed due to the ongoing pandemic,” Director Udit Prakash Rai wrote in his letter to the board.

Citing requests from parents for a waiver, he requested that the fees of students of schools run by the Delhi government, government-aided, Patrachar Vidyalaya, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Cantonment Board, and Department of Social Welfare be waived. Except in Delhi, most schools affiliated with the CBSE are private schools.

“After a long time, formal education has started once again in schools. Now, the problems regarding paying the CBSE Examination fee have emerged before the parents. A number of requests have been received from parents, expressing their inability to pay the fee due to loss of income in the ongoing pandemic,” he wrote.

The board has already announced a fee exemption for students who lost both their parents or their lone surviving parent to Covid. Board officials did not respond to queries from The Indian Express on whether they are considering the Delhi government’s request.