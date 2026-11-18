Periodic inspections by officials, mandatory fire safety compliance, and increased registration fees are among the recommendations in a new draft policy for Bed and Breakfast (B&B) establishments in Delhi.

According to government sources, the Delhi Tourism Department is drafting a new policy under the Centre’s Ease of Doing Business initiative, which is currently under review by the government.

This comes after the existing B&B legislation, which was two decades old, was repealed in August, after a deadly fire at one such facility in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar in June. Twenty-three people had died in the blaze, including 14 foreign nationals.

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The previous police

The last B&B law, the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Incredible India) Bed & Breakfast Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, was enacted in 2007. The government had said that the policy was outdated and had several shortcomings, including the absence of provisions for inspections by authorities after the registration certificate was issued for a period of three years.

Sources said the Delhi Tourism Department proposed to incorporate several amendments into the new policy, which will soon be submitted to the government for final approval after the review process is completed.

Periodic inspections

One of the major proposed changes is the introduction of periodic inspections. Under the previous system, licences were issued by the Delhi Tourism Department following an initial inspection.

Sources said the lack of subsequent inspections allowed some establishments to flout norms, including the converting the B&B facility into a 26-room hotel in the case of the Malviya Nagar establishment.

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Under the new recommendations, a five-member inspection team may be constituted, comprising three officials from the Tourism Department, led by an assistant director, and one official each from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Fire Department.

Fire safety compliance

A clause requiring establishments to comply with fire safety norms approved by the Fire Department has also been included in the draft. However, since these are residential establishments, a fire NOC may not be required under the existing building bylaws, an official said.

Under the previous rules, registration certificates were issued under ‘Gold’ or ‘Silver’ categories of, 2007. The registration fee was Rs 3,000 for the Silver category and Rs 5,000 for the Gold category. Sources said this may be increased to up to Rs 50,000.

The maximum number of rooms permitted in a B&B establishment may be increased from six to eight and the requirement for the owner to reside on the premises may also be done away with.

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B&B establishments are hospitality ventures that allow residents to convert their homes into accommodation facilities for guests. More than 750 such establishments are currently registered with the Delhi Tourism Department under the existing law. All such establishments operating in Delhi are required to register with the department through a designated online portal.

Following the repeal of the existing policy, the government has stated that registrations, certificates, orders, approvals and proceedings issued under the repealed Act will continue to remain valid, provided they are not inconsistent with the provisions of the new Act.