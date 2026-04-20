BMW owner kills man over car parking dispute in East Delhi, flees

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A man was shot dead over a parking dispute in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar in the early hours of Monday, police said.
The victim, Pankaj Nayyar (34), lived in Noida with his family. He had come to meet his brother, Paras (43), when the two got into an argument with Gaurav Sharma, a neighbour who owns a BMW and a Toyota Fortuner.
Sharma had parking space allotted for only one vehicle. With his BMW already parked in the designated spot, a dispute erupted over parking the Fortuner, police sources said.
Initially, an argument broke out over the phone between Paras and Gaurav regarding the parking of his Fortuner. Around midnight, Pankaj also arrived, and the argument escalated into a physical fight before Gaurav pulled out a pistol and shot Pankaj in the chest.
Police received two PCR calls about the incident — at 2.22 am and 2.26 am — reporting a quarrel and firing.
“The quarrel took place at A-144, Preet Vihar, over a parking dispute between Pankaj Nayyar and his brother Paras on one side, and Gaurav
Sharma on the other,” police said in a statement.
During the argument, Sharma allegedly opened fire. Pankaj sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was rushed to Malik Radix Health Care Hospital in Nirman Vihar, where he was declared dead on arrival. The accused fled the scene.
A case has been registered under sections 103(1), 115(2), and 3(5) of the BNS, along with sections 25/27 of the Arms Act, at Preet Vihar Police Station. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the accused.
Pankaj and Paras ran garment shops in Chandni Chowk in Central Delhi. Gaurav, who lives with his wife, owns some properties in Shakarpur and also runs an import-export business.
In a statement to the police, Gaurav’s wife claimed that he does not carry any weapon. However, the police are verifying these claims
This isn’t the first time a parking dispute took a deadly turn.
In August last year, actress Huma Qureshi’s cousin was beaten and stabbed to death by two brothers, who lived in his neighbourhood in Nizamuddin. Police later arrested both the brothers and booked them for murder.
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