BMW owner kills man over car parking dispute in East Delhi, flees

A man was shot dead over a parking dispute in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The victim, Pankaj Nayyar (34), lived in Noida with his family. He had come to meet his brother, Paras (43), when the two got into an argument with Gaurav Sharma, a neighbour who owns a BMW and a Toyota Fortuner.

Sharma had parking space allotted for only one vehicle. With his BMW already parked in the designated spot, a dispute erupted over parking the Fortuner, police sources said.

Initially, an argument broke out over the phone between Paras and Gaurav regarding the parking of his Fortuner. Around midnight, Pankaj also arrived, and the argument escalated into a physical fight before Gaurav pulled out a pistol and shot Pankaj in the chest.