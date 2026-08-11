BMW mows down woman crossing road in Delhi Cantt

A 48-year-old woman was killed after she was allegedly hit by a BMW in the Delhi Cantonment area on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the accused, Deepak, 38, was apprehended. A resident of Pratap Nagar in Mandoli, he worked as a driver and was returning from the Delhi Airport.
The accident triggered a protest by local residents, who blocked the road for nearly three hours, disrupting traffic movement towards Terminal-3 (T-3) of the airport.
According to police, they received a PCR call regarding the accident at the Delhi Cantt police station around noon. A police team reached the spot, but the injured woman had already been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
The woman was identified as Jaiwanti, 48, a resident of East Mehram Nagar. Police said she worked as a cleaner with the Cantonment Board. A preliminary inquiry revealed that Jaiwanti was crossing the road when she was allegedly hit by the BMW.
Describing the incident, local resident Sonu Prajapati said, “She was a resident of this village and belonged to the Valmiki community. She was returning home from work for lunch and was crossing the road when the BMW came at high speed and hit her. She was thrown to the ground and seriously injured.”
“When people in the village came to know that one of our women was lying injured on the road, everyone gathered at the spot. The villagers then blocked the road in protest. The road remained blocked for around two-and-a-half to three hours. Senior police officers eventually came to the spot and assured us that the accused had been apprehended and that action would be taken at the earliest,” he said.
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The resident also raised concerns about road safety in the area, claiming that accidents had occurred there in the past. “There is a school barely 50 metres from the spot, yet no adequate safety measures have been put in place… What happened today was extremely serious. A woman has lost her life,” Prajapati added.
According to the resident, the road is an important and heavily used stretch connecting the airport terminals and other major routes.
Family seeks justice, financial support
For Jaiwanti’s three children, the accident has left them facing both an emotional and financial crisis.
Her daughter, Bindu, said, “We lost our father… our mother was the sole breadwinner of the family… we cannot fathom the fact that she is gone…”
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“We have already lost several members of our family, one after the other, and now this has happened. We want justice for our mother and a permanent solution to our financial difficulties so we can survive,” she added.
Traffic affected near T-3
Following the accident and the protest by local residents, traffic movement was affected on roads connecting Terminal-3 and the surrounding areas, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.
The stretch between the NSG Red Light and T-3 was closed due to the obstruction caused by local villagers. Traffic personnel were deployed at the diversion points to regulate vehicular movement and facilitate commuters.
Police said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.
Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital.
Professional Background
Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance.
Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh).
Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India.
Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life.
Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025)
Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability:
1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation
Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort:
Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025).
The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025).
Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025).
2. Crime & Police Accountability
"Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025).
"Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025).
Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025).
3. Governance & Public Policy
"13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025).
Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025).
Signature Style
Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More