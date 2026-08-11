BMW mows down woman crossing road in Delhi Cantt

The accident also triggered a protest by local residents, which led to road blockade of over three hours. (Special arrangement)

A 48-year-old woman was killed after she was allegedly hit by a BMW in the Delhi Cantonment area on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the accused, Deepak, 38, was apprehended. A resident of Pratap Nagar in Mandoli, he worked as a driver and was returning from the Delhi Airport.

The accident triggered a protest by local residents, who blocked the road for nearly three hours, disrupting traffic movement towards Terminal-3 (T-3) of the airport.

According to police, they received a PCR call regarding the accident at the Delhi Cantt police station around noon. A police team reached the spot, but the injured woman had already been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.