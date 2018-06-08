BMW catches fire at Kalkaji in Delhi

The incident took place around 11 am. Anshuman Singh The incident took place around 11 am. Anshuman Singh

Written by Anshuman Singh

An automatic BMW caught fire in the parking lot of southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji on Thursday morning. The fire also gutted two other bikes parked nearby.

According to Delhi Fire Service officials, a call was received at 11.10 am and one fire tender was pressed into service. “It took half-an-hour to douse the fire. Two motorcycles parked near the car also caught fire and were gutted,” said a DFS official.

Police said the two occupants of the car, which had a BJP sticker on the number plate, got out in time and escaped unhurt. “The car belongs to an advocate. His driver had come to drop a family member near Nehru Place when the incident took place,” said the fire officer.

