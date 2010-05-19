Blueline operators join hands to get on corporate bandwagon

Bearing the brunt of the government move to get Bluelines off the roads,private bus operators in Delhi are reinventing themselves by joining hands to form corporate entities and applying for bids to run services in the 17 clusters planned for the city.

Same roads,new challenges

With Starbus Limited expected to roll out the first batch of private replacements for the citys Blueline buses in October,the companys managing director Nitin Garg has a tough job at hand. Operating buses in Delhi runs in our blood. But this time,things are challenging as one has to follow the new government norms  setting up filling stations at depots,procuring buses and maintenance equipment and even hiring bus drivers, he says.

While Gargs family has been running Blueline buses for three decades,his father Shiv Kumar formed Starbus Limited in 2007 after the government announced its cluster scheme to gradually phase out Bluelines.

In the process of setting up a new office in Janakpuri,the company realised that winning the first bid last April was just the beginning of the ordeal. The final deal between the government and Starbus was postponed twice last year because the firm had to show a bank guarantee of Rs 5 crore. The deal was finally inked on April 13 this year,after Starbus was bailed out by Spice Jet Managing director Ajay Singh,who has a 49 per cent stake.

Due to the recessionary market last year,arranging the bank security was difficult. We began with a group of Blueline operators,but eventually they pulled out, says Garg. Singh,who is also the chairman of the company,reportedly pumped in Rs 200 crore to bail out the firm in his personal capacity.

When Starbus was awarded the first cluster of 32 routes last March,many eyebrows were raised as a Blueline operator was being given the charge of running buses again. It was the system and not the Blueline bus operators that was responsible for the accidents, says Garg,referring to the spate of accidents in 2007 that prompted the High Court to order the phaseout of Bluelines.

In the previous system,the government was simply giving out permits. We had to make profits working within the same system in which DTC was running its buses with losses running into crores of rupees. This is why Blueline bus drivers were reckless,speeding to get as many passengers on board and collect as much as they could, explains Garg,a practising lawyer in Delhi. His firm is now looking at procuring buses from Chinese bus manufacturers to meet the norms set by the government.

As part of the corporatisation model or the cluster scheme,designed by the Delhi Integrated Multimodal Scheme (DIMTS),657 bus routes,including profitable and non-profitable routes,are spread evenly among 17 clusters. While private operators will procure and run the buses,fare collection will be monitored by the government.

New players

According to sources in the Delhi government,two more companies from East Delhi and Northwest Delhi have also bid for the four new clusters,which means operating another 600-odd private buses in the city.

Its about operating buses properly. The government has a special category for Blueline operators in the bids, says Sanjay Rathi of Nangloi-based Goverdhan Transport Company that has been running buses in West Delhi for over 30 years. We have at least 30 permits within our family. Financial backing is the clincher,we are in the process of pooling in our resources, says Rathi. Competition for the bids has become tougher with contract bus operators too pooling in permits and finances to bid for the clusters,he adds.

Goldy Singh of Citylife Pvt Limited,a chartered buses operator,is in the process of forming his own company. The government is hoping to induct at least 5,000 private buses as part of the bus fleet. The fares will also be revised from time to time based on the cost of fuel and CNG  it is a profitable business in the long run, he says.

Trained Drivers

While most bidders are still silent on the hiring of drivers,Garg pitches in,We have to hire drivers on our own. The conductors will be provided by the government. We have to remember that it was the Blueline system which was not conducive for drivers to function. Now,we will give them salaries and ensure they are trained as per the government standards set for DTC.

We have to realise that Blueline bus operators are the most experienced when it comes to running buses in the Capital. We are trying to streamline the existing system and have designed checks and penalties, says Principal Secretary and Transport Commissioner R K Verma.

Apart from mandating the installation of GPS monitors,sensors and ensuring the maintenance of buses,DIMTS has also designed a system of penalising bus operators for missing schedules and trips allotted on each route. The government is paying the operator an amount per kilometre which takes into account all operation costs,procurement of buses and salaries of the staff, he adds.

