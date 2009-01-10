Blueline mows down 21-year-old

A speeding Blueline bus claimed the life of a 21-year-old biker. The bus hit his bike in Mayapuri area of South-west district on Friday. Police said that the incident was reported near the Junk Market in Mayapuri area around 11.15 am.

A Blueline bus,plying on route number 721 (between Manglapuri and ISBT) hit a bike on main Mayapuri road in Junk market area. The deceased,identified as Deepak,fell on the road and his head was crushed by the front wheels of the bus.

The accused driver fled the spot after abandoning his bus. A bystander made a PCR call,after which after which Deepak was rushed to Deen Dyal Upadhyaya where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deepak used to work in a courier company and was living in Palam area with his mother and a brother. Police have impounded the bus and a case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the driver.

So far,this is the fifth case of a fatal Blueline accident this year.

