Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Blueline mows down 21-year-old

A speeding Blueline bus claimed the life of a 21-year-old biker.

Written by Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: January 10, 2009 12:55:20 am
Related News

A speeding Blueline bus claimed the life of a 21-year-old biker. The bus hit his bike in Mayapuri area of South-west district on Friday. Police said that the incident was reported near the Junk Market in Mayapuri area around 11.15 am.

A Blueline bus,plying on route number 721 (between Manglapuri and ISBT) hit a bike on main Mayapuri road in Junk market area. The deceased,identified as Deepak,fell on the road and his head was crushed by the front wheels of the bus.

The accused driver fled the spot after abandoning his bus. A bystander made a PCR call,after which after which Deepak was rushed to Deen Dyal Upadhyaya where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deepak used to work in a courier company and was living in Palam area with his mother and a brother. Police have impounded the bus and a case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the driver.

So far,this is the fifth case of a fatal Blueline accident this year.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now