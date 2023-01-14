Blood traces, hand grenades found at house of men linked to terror outfits: Delhi Police

Two days after they arrested two people from Jahangirpuri for their alleged connection with terrorist organisations and for committing heinous crimes, Delhi Police’s Special Cell said they had recovered two hand grenades and traces of blood at their house.

The accused, identified as Jagjit Singh (29) and Naushad (56), were produced before a court and sent to 14-day police custody on Friday.

“During the investigation, the accused led the police team to their rented accommodation at Shradha Nand Colony in Bhalswa Dairy,” police said, adding that two hand grenades and traces of human blood had been recovered from there by forensic experts.

A senior police officer said, “We suspect that the accused might have killed a person inside the house where both of them lived…They also made a video of the incident and we are trying to recover it”.

The officer said the identity of the person the accused had allegedly killed was being verified.

Police said that Naushad had been associated with the terrorist outfit Harkat-ul-Ansar and convicted for life in two murder cases. He had also served a 10-year sentence in a case registered under the Explosives Act, they added.

Jagjit is a member of the Bambiha gang, police said, adding that he had been getting “instructions from anti-national elements based abroad”.

“He had jumped parole in a murder case in Uttarakhand,” a police officer said.