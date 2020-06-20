Blood bank manager succumbs to virus: For son, last glimpse was from outside the ICU

Racheal Joseph (48) worked at VPS Healthcare’s Medeor Hospital. Racheal Joseph (48) worked at VPS Healthcare’s Medeor Hospital.

The last time Akshay Joseph (24) saw his mother in person was on June 16, when he wore a full personal protective equipment kit and stood outside an ICU where she was admitted after having contracted Covid-19.

A day later, Racheal (48) succumbed to the virus. She worked as a blood bank manager at VPS Healthcare’s Medeor Hospital in South Delhi since 2007. Her family said she tested positive four days ago, and was diabetic and had respiratory problems.

Akshay could not recall the last conversation he had with his mother. “There’s nothing that can be done about it now (her death),” he said over the phone. “She had requested to see me because she was distressed. I stood outside a gate at the ICU and after she saw me, she was calm.”

Racheal was described by her colleagues as brave and hardworking, with an endearing personality.

Her husband Joseph Varghese (50) said she had two big dreams she wanted to see fulfilled. “One was seeing the completion of a house we are building in Kerala, which is about 90% done, and the other was to see our son getting married, maybe in a couple of years,” he said.

The VPS group provided financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the family. The cheque was given to Racheal’s kin by former Supreme Court Judge Kurian Joseph upon the request of VPS Healthcare’s chairman and managing director Dr Shamsheer Vayalil.

“Healthcare workers are engaged in a relentless battle to tackle this pandemic. Their sacrifice for humanity should be recognised and praised,” said Justice Joseph.

Nihaj G Mohammed, chief operating officer of Medeor Hospitals India, said Racheal’s underlying health problems worsened her condition. The hospital has not been able to trace how she contracted the virus, said a VPS Healthcare spokesperson.

Mohammed added, “She was brave and courageous and had been on the frontline catering to the needs of Covid-19 patients admitted to the hospital. Her passing away is a great loss to the organisation”

Racheal’s husband and son are presently under home quarantine and are awaiting the result of their Covid test. Her husband said, “She was a very bold woman and was actively involved in social activities. She knew she had these underlying health conditions, so she was always cautious, even before the pandemic.”

He added, “My son and I were entirely dependent on her. We used to talk at home about how deadly this virus is, but she did not feel it would affect her.”

Her colleague Deepa Mariya Raju recalled the last conversation she had with Racheal before she tested positive. “A week before last Monday, we spoke about the new sandals she had bought and she also mentioned that she had made a burger for her son, but apologised for not bringing some of it for us. We said goodbye that day, not realising what would happen next.”

Deepa also recalled that Racheal was always enthusiastic about her work and was at the front while coordinating events and celebrations at the hospital: “She was a wonderful colleague and a helping hand to all of us.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.