Blonde hair gives away man who made bomb hoax calls to Delhi passport office

For three days, a team from northeast Delhi’s Seelampur police station combed through nearby markets, narrow lanes and slum clusters for a man with blonde hair. Police said the man had made a slew of hoax calls threatening to plant bombs inside the passport office at ITO on Tuesday. But all that police knew about him was the colour of his hair.

Police said the first lead came when an informer from Chouhan Bangar, Seelampur, tipped off the team that he had seen a blonde-haired man in his late 20s passing through a street. Police then tracked down the man and arrested him under IPC sections 417, 419, 505 and 507.

DCP (northeast) Ajay Kumar Thakur said, “The accused, Ruksan Ahmad (36), was disgruntled after his father took away his passport. He wanted to travel to foreign countries and his father was fed up. That is why he made the hoax call.” Police said Ruksan was also behind the hoax call made to staff at Seelampur police station.

In both the passport office and Seelampur police station hoax call cases, police traced the location of the SIMs to nondescript buildings in northeast Delhi. “The call was traced to the mobile phones of two women but never his own SIM,” said a police officer.

When the accused made the hoax call to the passport office, police managed to triangulate the location to a PSO office and arrested the owner, Riyazzudin (45). He told police that a man with blonde hair had been making calls from his office, following which police went looking for him.

While Ruksan is a tailor, his father is in the garments business in Mumbai. Ruksan has travelled to Singapore and Australia, and was planning on visiting the US when his father confiscated his passport and asked him to concentrate on earning a living, police said.

“During the probe, we found that he had been deported from Australia. We are looking into the reason,” said Thakur.

