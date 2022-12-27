scorecardresearch
Block samiti member found dead in Gurgaon guest house

Police said Ashok Kumar, 40, a native of Badhra in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district, had been staying at the guest house for two-three days. Preliminary probe indicated death by suicide.

A block samiti member who hails from Charkhi Dadri district in Haryana was found dead at a guest house in Gurgaon Monday, police said, adding that preliminary investigation indicated death by suicide.

Officers identified the deceased as Ashok Kumar, 40, a native of Badhra in Charkhi Dadri. “A team rushed to the spot after police received information from the control room on Monday night. The victim was found hanging in the washroom at the guest house. Initial probe indicates it is a case of suicide. An elderly uncle of the victim was staying with him in the guest house. He reported the incident to the police,” an officer said.

No complaint has been received so far in connection with the incident, the police added. “The victim had been staying at the guest house for two-three days. No suicide note has been recovered. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under section 174 of CrPC. His family members are on the way to Gurgaon. The post-mortem will be conducted today,” said an officer.

The police said no foul play has been detected in the preliminary probe conducted so far. The election for the post of block samiti chairman in Badhra is scheduled to be held later this week.

