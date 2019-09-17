Block at Lok Nayak will get autonomy: Delhi set to get full-fledged orthopaedics institute soon

Lying inactive for almost 13 years, the orthopedic block of Lok Nayak Hospital is set to be run as an autonomous institute under Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC). The facility, to be called the Delhi Institute of Orthopaedics (DIO), will be a specialised centre and will function along the lines of Guru Nanak Eye Centre.

The decision was taken after senior doctors from the hospital requested the department of health to give autonomy for smooth functioning of services. At present, the department is operating from a seven-floor building situated on a campus that has little services to offer. There are 300 beds in the hospital, but only 80 beds are occupied due to unavailability of basic services.

“We moved to this building in 2006 and since then, no attention has been given to this department. We have the infrastructure but not the services meant to be offered to patients. The block remains under-utilised,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.

The block is currently functioning without an ICU and operation theatre, while basic services like OPD and indoor ward facility are available for patients. Confirming the development, Delhi Health Secretary Sanjeev Khirwar told The Indian Express: “The institute will continue to be affiliated with MAMC but will functional separately from Lok Nayak Hospital. The plan is almost approved and we are preparing the final proposal.”

The existing staff has been divided by the hospital administration for the institute. “Once the institute has been set up, more doctors and paramedical staff will be hired as per needs,” said a senior doctor.

Dr Kishore Singh, medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital, said: “New facilities will be introduced for patients, we have given approval for the same.”

According to sources, initial approval for construction of the building was given by the L-G in 1997. Subsequently, it was converted into a hi-tech project and expenditure sanction was increased to Rs 34.40 crore in November 1999. This was further increased to Rs 45.88 crore in February 2008. Several audit reports have raised queries over the hospital’s non-functional block.

At present, MAMC has three associated hospitals — Lok Nayak, GB Pant and Guru Nanak Eye Centre.