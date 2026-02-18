Blinkit delivery executive assaulted by group of men in Ghaziabad, accused held

The delivery executive allegedly informed the recipient that due to a technical fault, some items in the order had not been delivered.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 09:21 PM IST
As per the complaint, the customer, while collecting the delivered items, also filed a complaint with Blinkit and received a refund for the entire order.As per the complaint, the customer, while collecting the delivered items, also filed a complaint with Blinkit and received a refund for the entire order. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A delivery executive working with the quick-commerce platform Blinkit was allegedly assaulted by a group of men in the Shalimar Garden area of Ghaziabad after a scuffle broke out over an order, police said. Purported footage of the alleged assault, captured on CCTV cameras, was also widely shared on social media. Meanwhile, police said arrests have been made in the case following a complaint.

According to the written complaint submitted to the police, the incident took place when the 25-year-old delivery executive arrived in B Block of the Shalimar Garden area to deliver an order placed through the Blinkit app. The delivery executive allegedly informed the recipient that due to a technical fault, some items in the order had not been delivered.

As per the complaint, the customer, while collecting the delivered items, also filed a complaint with Blinkit and received a refund for the entire order. When the delivery executive sought the return of the items, an argument broke out, police said. The situation escalated quickly, with five to six individuals allegedly assaulting the delivery executive.

In the purported video circulating on social media, the delivery executive can be seen surrounded and allegedly getting assaulted by a group of men.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Subodh Agarwal
Look Out Circular sought for retired Rajasthan IAS Subodh Agarwal after morning raid
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
IND vs NED
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Live Blog
Advertisement