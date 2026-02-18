Blinkit delivery executive assaulted by group of men in Ghaziabad, accused held

As per the complaint, the customer, while collecting the delivered items, also filed a complaint with Blinkit and received a refund for the entire order. (File Photo)

A delivery executive working with the quick-commerce platform Blinkit was allegedly assaulted by a group of men in the Shalimar Garden area of Ghaziabad after a scuffle broke out over an order, police said. Purported footage of the alleged assault, captured on CCTV cameras, was also widely shared on social media. Meanwhile, police said arrests have been made in the case following a complaint.

According to the written complaint submitted to the police, the incident took place when the 25-year-old delivery executive arrived in B Block of the Shalimar Garden area to deliver an order placed through the Blinkit app. The delivery executive allegedly informed the recipient that due to a technical fault, some items in the order had not been delivered.