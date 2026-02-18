Blinkit booked for selling ‘illegal knives’. Why Delhi Police have launched a crackdown on such sales

On February 13, police officers placed an order for a ‘Stanley’ life on Blinkit and it was delivered within 15 minutes. (File Photo)

The Delhi Police has booked quick-commerce platform Blinkit under the Arms Act after 50 ‘illegal knives’ were seized during a crackdown, where it was found that it was allegedly selling prohibited items, officers said.

Under the Arms Act, any knife exceeding the set dimensions of a commercial knife — i.e. 7.62 cm in length and 1.72 cm in width — is not to be sold without a licence.

The crackdown followed two murders in West Delhi involving knives bought on e-commerce platforms, police said.

On February 13, police officers placed an order for a ‘Stanley’ life on Blinkit and it was delivered within 15 minutes.

The knife was examined and found to be a manually operated folding knife exceeding the maximum permissible blade dimensions under government notifications. The blade measured 8 cm in length and 2.5 cm in width, police said.