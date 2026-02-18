Blinkit booked for selling ‘illegal knives’. Why Delhi Police have launched a crackdown on such sales

Police said raids were carried out following two murders in West Delhi involving knives bought on e-commerce platforms.

By: Express News Service
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 05:09 PM IST
On February 13, police officers placed an order for a ‘Stanley’ life on Blinkit and it was delivered within 15 minutes.On February 13, police officers placed an order for a ‘Stanley’ life on Blinkit and it was delivered within 15 minutes. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Delhi Police has booked quick-commerce platform Blinkit under the Arms Act after 50 ‘illegal knives’ were seized during a crackdown, where it was found that it was allegedly selling prohibited items, officers said.

Under the Arms Act, any knife exceeding the set dimensions of a commercial knife — i.e. 7.62 cm in length and 1.72 cm in width — is not to be sold without a licence.

The crackdown followed two murders in West Delhi involving knives bought on e-commerce platforms, police said.

On February 13, police officers placed an order for a ‘Stanley’ life on Blinkit and it was delivered within 15 minutes.

The knife was examined and found to be a manually operated folding knife exceeding the maximum permissible blade dimensions under government notifications. The blade measured 8 cm in length and 2.5 cm in width, police said.

“When we questioned the delivery person, it was revealed that these knives, prohibited under the Arms Act, were in stock at Blinkit’s warehouse in Khayla,” a police officer said.

A case was registered on February 14 under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at Khyala police station.

Story continues below this ad

Police said multiple raids at Blinkit warehouses followed. On February 15, police recovered 16 knives from various Blinkit stores across Delhi. The next day, 32 more illegal knives were seized from a Blinkit warehouse in Farrukhnagar, Gurgaon.

In total, police said, 50 illegal knives have been recovered so far. Further investigation into the supply chain and the role of individuals responsible for stocking and distributing the prohibited items is underway, police said.

The Indian Express has reached out to Blinkit for comment. The story will be updated when their response is shared.

Why these knives are a concern

Stabbings carried out by juveniles in Delhi have been a major concern for the police, with senior officers pointing to the easy online availability of sharp prohibited weapons as one of the reasons behind it.

Story continues below this ad

In January, a 18-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight in Northwest Delhi’s Rohini by a group of juveniles, including the brother of a girl he was reportedly in a relationship with, police said.

In the same month, a group of minors and a Delhi University student allegedly stabbed a 25-year old in Northwest Delhi.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
He also hinted that Borah may have been among those passing insider party information to Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Singed by Bhupen Borah’s exit, Gaurav Gogoi now insinuates he was passing information to Himanta
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
PAK vs NAM Live Score Updates: Follow Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Live Blog
Advertisement