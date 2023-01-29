Blast near Israeli embassy: 2 yrs on, NIA yet to identify suspects

Two years since a low-intensity blast outside the Israeli embassy shook the security agencies in national capital, the probe into the incident by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) appears to have hit a dead end.

A crude bomb went off near the embassy of Israel on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road on a day India and Israel marked the 29th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. The probe into the blast, which occurred while the Beating the Retreat ceremony was underway at the erstwhile Rajpath on January 29, 2021, was handed over to the NIA from Delhi Police within days of the incident.

The agency, however, has not been able to identify and trace the two suspects, whom an autorickshaw driver claimed to have picked up from Tughlaq Road minutes after the explosion and dropped off at Jamia Nagar.

After scanning over 300 CCTV footage, the NIA found footage of two masked men, including one wearing a jacket and carrying a bag, walking on the pavement minutes before the blast. “The probe teams first traced the autorickshaw driver, who told them that he dropped the two men at Jamia Nagar. But they did not find any CCTV cameras where the duo got down from the auto. The NIA has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for the identification of two suspects,” a source said.

When contacted, a senior official of NIA told The Indian Express that they have worked hard to get a clue, but they are yet to get any breakthrough.

While the blast case is being investigated by the NIA, the Delhi Police Special Cell has registered a case of “criminal conspiracy”. They had arrested four students from Kargil in a joint operation with a central agency after they got information that the four youth were behind the explosion. But the students were released by a Delhi court after the police failed to show any concrete evidence against them. “The NIA also examined the four students from Kargil but did not find anything suspicious,” a source said.

The initial probe hinted at an “Iranian link” and the investigating agency later learnt that a bomb had been planted near the Israeli embassy in Paris too. “A team of Delhi Police also found a letter in an envelope addressed ‘to Israel embassy ambassador’ at the blast spot. The letter contained a threat, described the explosion as a trailer, and claimed the attack was to avenge the killings of ‘Iranian martyrs Qasem Soleimani and Dr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’,” the source said.

Forensic examination revealed that the explosive used in the blast was PETN, a military-grade explosive which is not easily available. The IED, was packed with ball bearings in a can and dropped in a flowerpot across the road from the Israeli embassy.